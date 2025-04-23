Quantessence Capital LLC Takes $307,000 Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Quantessence Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,195 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VMC. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 263,266 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,740,000 after purchasing an additional 22,461 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 28,160 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,244,000 after buying an additional 8,214 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 3,450.6% during the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 3,018 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 2,933 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,827 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Vulcan Materials by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,108 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VMC opened at $240.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $240.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $259.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.79 billion, a PE ratio of 35.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.80. Vulcan Materials has a 52 week low of $215.08 and a 52 week high of $298.31.

Vulcan Materials Increases Dividend

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 12.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. Analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is a boost from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VMC. Raymond James cut their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $298.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Vulcan Materials to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, UBS Group cut Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $343.00 to $258.00 in a report on Monday, April 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.64.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

