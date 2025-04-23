Quantessence Capital LLC Invests $419,000 in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Quantessence Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,248 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in 3M during the fourth quarter worth about $636,767,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in 3M by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,468,549 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $576,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520,619 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of 3M by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,153,924 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $794,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,093 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,511,095 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $337,815,000 after acquiring an additional 898,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 321.4% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,097,747 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $141,708,000 after purchasing an additional 837,226 shares in the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on MMM shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded 3M from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on 3M from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of 3M in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.47.

Insider Activity

In other 3M news, EVP Victoria Clarke sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.22, for a total value of $269,885.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,918.68. The trade was a 90.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christian T. Goralski, Jr. sold 6,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.43, for a total value of $944,098.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,736.32. The trade was a 55.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 113,639 shares of company stock worth $17,163,446. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M Stock Up 8.3 %

MMM stock opened at $136.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $143.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.18. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $90.65 and a fifty-two week high of $156.35.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. 3M had a return on equity of 100.77% and a net margin of 15.71%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that 3M will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is 38.68%.

3M Company Profile

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Articles

