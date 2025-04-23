Sirios Capital Management L P Sells 842 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Sirios Capital Management L P trimmed its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 32.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 842 shares during the quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brasada Capital Management LP lifted its stake in S&P Global by 113.0% during the fourth quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 18,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,877,000 after purchasing an additional 9,720 shares during the last quarter. Totem Point Management LLC increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Totem Point Management LLC now owns 25,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,849,000 after acquiring an additional 3,761 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 2,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Quantessence Capital LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,026,000. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd now owns 1,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Price Performance

NYSE SPGI opened at $466.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $146.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.79, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.26. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $407.69 and a 12 month high of $545.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $496.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $503.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.36. S&P Global had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 27.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 26th. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 31.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SPGI. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $576.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on S&P Global from $595.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $599.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on S&P Global from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on S&P Global from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $591.86.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

