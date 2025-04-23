BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Sells 1,860 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S reduced its holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,232 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,860 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in State Street were worth $1,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in State Street by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 914,141 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $89,723,000 after acquiring an additional 20,825 shares in the last quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of State Street by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 656,374 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $64,423,000 after purchasing an additional 52,380 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 4,483 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in State Street in the 4th quarter worth approximately $823,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gregory L. Summe sold 10,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,081,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 100,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,002,300. The trade was a 9.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ann Fogarty sold 3,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total transaction of $368,536.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,054,667.52. This represents a 6.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of STT stock opened at $83.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. State Street Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.20 and a fifty-two week high of $103.00. The firm has a market cap of $24.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $88.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.70.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.06. State Street had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. State Street’s payout ratio is currently 34.12%.

A number of research analysts have commented on STT shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of State Street from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of State Street from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of State Street from $139.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on State Street from $127.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on State Street from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.15.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

