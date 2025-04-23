Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 280 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. S&P Global comprises about 1.0% of Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $5,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Howard Capital Management Group LLC grew its stake in S&P Global by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 911 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global during the third quarter worth about $1,753,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global by 2.5% during the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 11,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,736,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SPGI shares. StockNews.com downgraded S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $633.00 to $607.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $599.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $599.00 to $608.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on S&P Global from $576.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $591.86.

S&P Global Price Performance

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $466.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $407.69 and a fifty-two week high of $545.39. The firm has a market cap of $146.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $496.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $503.76.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.36. S&P Global had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 14.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 31.09%.

About S&P Global

(Free Report)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.