GeoWealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Smurfit Westrock Ltd (NYSE:SW)

GeoWealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Smurfit Westrock Ltd (NYSE:SW – Free Report) by 73.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,029 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,136 shares during the quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC’s holdings in Smurfit Westrock were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in Smurfit Westrock during the third quarter valued at $410,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Smurfit Westrock during the 3rd quarter valued at about $171,026,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of Smurfit Westrock during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Smurfit Westrock in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in Smurfit Westrock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,681,000. Institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Smurfit Westrock alerts:

Smurfit Westrock Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:SW opened at $41.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $21.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.46 and a beta of 1.00. Smurfit Westrock Ltd has a 12 month low of $37.01 and a 12 month high of $56.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.87.

Smurfit Westrock Increases Dividend

Smurfit Westrock ( NYSE:SW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.33). Smurfit Westrock had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 6.16%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Smurfit Westrock Ltd will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.4308 dividend. This is a positive change from Smurfit Westrock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Smurfit Westrock’s dividend payout ratio is 312.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Smurfit Westrock from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on Smurfit Westrock from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Smurfit Westrock from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SW

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Smurfit Westrock news, insider Alvaro Henao sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.90, for a total transaction of $215,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,361 shares in the company, valued at $2,391,057.90. This trade represents a 8.27 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ken Bowles sold 24,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total value of $1,333,828.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 111,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,136,877.48. This represents a 17.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Smurfit Westrock Profile

(Free Report)

Smurfit Westrock Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in Ireland and internationally. The company produces containerboard that it converts into corrugated containers or sells to third parties, as well as produces other types of paper, such as consumer packaging board, sack paper, graphic paper, solid board and graphic board, and other paper-based packaging products, such as consumer packaging, solid board packaging, paper sacks, and other packaging products, including bag-in-box.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Smurfit Westrock Ltd (NYSE:SW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Smurfit Westrock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smurfit Westrock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.