Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Sold by Forum Financial Management LP

Forum Financial Management LP lowered its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 30.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 596 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Dover were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DOV. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in shares of Dover in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Dover in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dover by 79.1% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Kieckhefer Group LLC purchased a new position in Dover in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DOV shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Dover from $196.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup dropped their target price on Dover from $244.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Dover from $230.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Dover from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.17.

NYSE DOV opened at $163.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.04. Dover Co. has a one year low of $143.04 and a one year high of $222.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $179.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $190.07.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.20. Dover had a net margin of 32.95% and a return on equity of 21.03%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.59%.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

