Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Stock Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 17.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,393,093 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 203,746 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $223,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 96,964 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $15,575,000 after purchasing an additional 32,021 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,735 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 35,756 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,743,000 after acquiring an additional 6,876 shares during the period. Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. now owns 7,681 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Sarl raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 51,818 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,324,000 after purchasing an additional 11,426 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KEYS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Keysight Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.33.

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

KEYS stock opened at $135.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.72 and a 12-month high of $186.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 3,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $562,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,834,765. This represents a 3.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

