Two Creeks Capital Management LP Makes New $68.46 Million Investment in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Two Creeks Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,134,980 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,462,000. Uber Technologies makes up about 4.2% of Two Creeks Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 96.0% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 445 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UBER shares. Arete Research upgraded Uber Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Fox Advisors cut Uber Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total transaction of $2,511,620.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,046,552.46. This trade represents a 26.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 20,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.57, for a total transaction of $1,431,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 361,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,901,755.56. This represents a 5.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 77,154 shares of company stock valued at $5,793,869. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

UBER stock opened at $74.50 on Wednesday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.84 and a 1 year high of $87.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.81 and its 200-day moving average is $71.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $2.71. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 62.60% and a net margin of 22.41%. Equities research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

