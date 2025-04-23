Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Acquired by Alta Advisers Ltd

Alta Advisers Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 22.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Select Asset Management & Trust acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth about $290,000. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,551,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 5,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,753,000 after purchasing an additional 4,152 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 72,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,082,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

APD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $375.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $365.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. UBS Group cut their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $370.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $365.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $320.00 target price (down from $345.00) on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $332.18.

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $265.44 on Wednesday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $228.81 and a twelve month high of $341.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $290.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $306.22. The company has a market capitalization of $59.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.89.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.13 by ($0.27). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 31.88% and a return on equity of 15.78%. As a group, analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, VP Sean D. Major sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.46, for a total value of $1,419,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,273 shares in the company, valued at $4,502,560.58. This trade represents a 23.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Walter L. Nelson sold 589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.50, for a total transaction of $181,706.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 719 shares in the company, valued at $221,811.50. This represents a 45.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,842,604 in the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

