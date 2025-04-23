UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Holdings Lifted by T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,785,940 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 723,115 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 1.5% of T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,421,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MGO One Seven LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 8,751 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd now owns 3,057 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. BlackBarn Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 133.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackBarn Capital Partners LP now owns 60,000 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $30,352,000 after buying an additional 34,300 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Global Management UK Ltd lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Global Management UK Ltd now owns 182,722 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $92,432,000 after acquiring an additional 7,490 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 522 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Erste Group Bank upgraded UnitedHealth Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Mizuho raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $664.00 to $563.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $640.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $608.00.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 0.4 %

UNH opened at $427.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $390.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.61. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $417.12 and a 12 month high of $630.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $508.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $537.99.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.29 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $109.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.56 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 3.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.91 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $2.10 per share. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 35.18%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.