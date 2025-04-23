RBF Capital LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

RBF Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VEA. Wealthquest Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,089,000. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 131.2% in the third quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 68,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,595,000 after purchasing an additional 38,624 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.9% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 377,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,958,000 after buying an additional 65,376 shares in the last quarter. Broadview Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Broadview Financial Management LLC now owns 119,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,300,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 4,142,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,751,000 after buying an additional 443,018 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 2.0 %

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $51.50 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.15. The firm has a market cap of $146.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $45.14 and a 52 week high of $53.40.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

