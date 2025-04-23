Ironvine Capital Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Ironvine Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 67,078 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 37 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises approximately 3.8% of Ironvine Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $35,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MA. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 65 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Monday, March 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Mastercard from $618.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. DZ Bank raised Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Macquarie upped their target price on Mastercard from $565.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $607.96.
Insider Activity
In other Mastercard news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 7,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.68, for a total value of $3,813,337.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,459,292.32. This represents a 17.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 15,775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.16, for a total value of $8,678,774.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,692,629.36. This represents a 15.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.
Mastercard Stock Up 3.7 %
Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $527.99 on Wednesday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $428.86 and a 12-month high of $582.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $536.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $529.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market cap of $481.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.01, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.06.
Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.11. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.71% and a return on equity of 188.47%. On average, research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current year.
Mastercard Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.89%.
Mastercard Profile
Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.
