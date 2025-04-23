Brasada Capital Management LP Has $4.30 Million Stock Position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Brasada Capital Management LP grew its position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 1,100.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,003 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,003 shares during the quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $4,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in GE Vernova in the fourth quarter worth $1,109,720,000. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,854,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,886,164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994,660 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 1,638.5% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,314,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238,690 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of GE Vernova by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,861,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,177,803,000 after acquiring an additional 814,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in GE Vernova in the fourth quarter valued at about $219,187,000.

Shares of NYSE GEV opened at $326.94 on Wednesday. GE Vernova Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.87 and a fifty-two week high of $447.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 58.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $319.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $330.98.

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.57). GE Vernova had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The company had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.70 billion. GE Vernova’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 18th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th. GE Vernova’s payout ratio is 17.99%.

GEV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on GE Vernova from $446.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $370.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GE Vernova has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $365.54.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

