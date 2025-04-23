2,326 Shares in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Purchased by CSM Advisors LLC

CSM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,326 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $724,048,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at $389,867,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,531,705 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $617,115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846,475 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,622,253 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $720,150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151,811 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Fortinet by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,906,439 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $463,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,016 shares during the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $94.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $100.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.09. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.57 and a 1-year high of $114.82.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. Fortinet had a return on equity of 256.53% and a net margin of 29.30%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fortinet in a report on Friday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 target price (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.10.

In related news, CEO Ken Xie sold 206,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total transaction of $19,967,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,391,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,981,414,831.47. This represents a 0.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William H. Neukom acquired 328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $106.33 per share, for a total transaction of $34,876.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 300,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,899,637.98. This represents a 0.11 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 576,944 shares of company stock worth $56,944,064 over the last three months. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

