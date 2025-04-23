Symmetry Investments LP Makes New Investment in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Symmetry Investments LP acquired a new stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,923 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,652,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 85.1% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 87 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Asset Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Collier Financial bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CRM opened at $243.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $212.00 and a 1-year high of $369.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $277.69 and a 200 day moving average of $308.98. The firm has a market cap of $233.62 billion, a PE ratio of 39.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. This is an increase from Salesforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.10%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CRM. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Salesforce from $430.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Salesforce from $400.00 to $345.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 17th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and five have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $357.49.

In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.28, for a total transaction of $144,874.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,057 shares in the company, valued at $2,344,899.96. This represents a 5.82 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 6,221 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.94, for a total transaction of $2,089,882.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,705,195. The trade was a 11.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,654 shares of company stock valued at $14,124,094 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

