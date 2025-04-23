Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Acquired by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 64.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 167,301 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,342 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $27,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 482.8% during the fourth quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its stake in Zoetis by 5,533.3% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Asset Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Stock Up 2.3 %

Zoetis stock opened at $150.17 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $159.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.22. The firm has a market cap of $67.00 billion, a PE ratio of 27.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.92. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.70 and a twelve month high of $200.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. Zoetis had a return on equity of 53.82% and a net margin of 26.86%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 21st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 36.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 326 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $55,420.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,781 shares in the company, valued at $2,682,770. This represents a 2.02 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,210 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.14, for a total transaction of $201,029.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,868,244.30. The trade was a 9.71 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,862 shares of company stock worth $312,254. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Zoetis from $243.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Zoetis from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Zoetis from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Zoetis from $242.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.40.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

