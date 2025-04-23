Pinebridge Investments L.P. Has $34.65 Million Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 264,382 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,159 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $34,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 19.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,681,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,267,000 after acquiring an additional 273,813 shares during the last quarter. Passumpsic Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.4% during the third quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 12,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the third quarter worth approximately $280,000. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 50.4% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

KMB has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. TD Cowen downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.31.

Shares of NYSE:KMB opened at $137.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $45.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.37. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $124.10 and a 12 month high of $150.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.04. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 201.43% and a net margin of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.75%.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, VP Andrew Drexler sold 10,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $1,528,158.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,720 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,520. This trade represents a 58.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

