Harvest Investment Services LLC Takes Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $481.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $435.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $475.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $523.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director M Anne Szostak sold 3,000 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.94, for a total value of $1,397,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,426,242.34. The trade was a 49.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP George Fennell sold 9,986 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.53, for a total value of $4,618,824.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,781,645.28. This represents a 54.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $421.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.17 billion, a PE ratio of 39.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $356.14 and a 12 month high of $548.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $420.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $429.92.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.