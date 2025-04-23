IHT Wealth Management LLC Sells 6,374 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

IHT Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 23.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,771 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 6,374 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Medtronic by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,203,387 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $9,921,367,000 after purchasing an additional 754,395 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 33,203,685 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,652,310,000 after acquiring an additional 571,700 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,056,217 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,155,085,000 after acquiring an additional 574,055 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,445,284 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,233,769,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,163,580,000. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.14.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of MDT stock opened at $83.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $75.96 and a one year high of $96.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.79.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.33 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 14.07%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 85.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medtronic

In other news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 12,437 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,119,330.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,688,110. This represents a 23.28 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

