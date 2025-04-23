Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC Has $11.20 Million Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,354 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $11,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EOG. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its position in EOG Resources by 149.4% in the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 202 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,037 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.76, for a total value of $515,767.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 47,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,098,240.32. The trade was a 7.80 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EOG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on EOG Resources from $134.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on EOG Resources from $161.00 to $156.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research raised shares of EOG Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.52.

EOG Resources Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $111.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $61.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.07. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.52 and a 1 year high of $138.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $121.55 and a 200 day moving average of $126.14.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.19. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 23.77% and a net margin of 29.18%. The firm had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.975 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a $3.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 34.73%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Further Reading

