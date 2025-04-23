Dark Forest Capital Management LP Has $1.26 Million Holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 88.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,124 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,275 shares during the quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Vistra were worth $1,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vistra by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vistra by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC boosted its holdings in Vistra by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Vistra by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 5,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, New Century Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vistra by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC now owns 2,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vistra news, Director John William Pitesa purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $126.75 per share, with a total value of $190,125.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,442.25. This represents a 76.26 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul M. Barbas sold 24,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.19, for a total transaction of $2,997,449.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,341,513.97. The trade was a 32.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Stock Up 5.8 %

Vistra Increases Dividend

Shares of VST opened at $112.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.21. Vistra Corp. has a 52 week low of $66.50 and a 52 week high of $199.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $125.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th were given a $0.2235 dividend. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Vistra in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Vistra in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Vistra from $203.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 28th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Vistra from $174.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Vistra from $151.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.17.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

