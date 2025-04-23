Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 3,234,657 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,638,799 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,234,657 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in General Electric were worth $3,942,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 4,841 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co grew its position in shares of General Electric by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 8,440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,408,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 709,865 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $118,402,000 after acquiring an additional 45,205 shares during the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP raised its position in shares of General Electric by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 281,963 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $47,029,000 after acquiring an additional 21,963 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. boosted its stake in General Electric by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 7,432 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Stock Up 6.2 %

General Electric stock opened at $189.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. General Electric has a 1-year low of $150.20 and a 1-year high of $214.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.48. The company has a market cap of $203.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.04.

General Electric Increases Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.20. General Electric had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 14.31%. The company had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.06 billion. Research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. This is a boost from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on GE. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Northcoast Research upgraded General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on General Electric from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on General Electric from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on General Electric from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.33.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

