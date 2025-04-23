Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Trims Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,570,607 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,231,978 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises approximately 1.3% of Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Tesla were worth $11,537,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Destination Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Tesla by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 12,597 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 126.7% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 383.1% during the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 8,314 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 6,593 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 133.7% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 2,847 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 104.9% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 57,553 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $23,242,000 after acquiring an additional 29,458 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSLA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday. New Street Research upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Tesla from $430.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $290.66.

Tesla Stock Up 4.6 %

Tesla stock opened at $237.97 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $269.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $322.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of $765.43 billion, a PE ratio of 116.65, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.58. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.11 and a fifty-two week high of $488.54.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.26). Tesla had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The firm had revenue of $19.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other Tesla news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.87, for a total value of $27,590,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,463,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $538,274,741.40. This represents a 4.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.04, for a total transaction of $43,162,255.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,643,400. This trade represents a 56.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 374,228 shares of company stock worth $123,791,123 over the last 90 days. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

