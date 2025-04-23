Beck Capital Management LLC Acquires 500 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Beck Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $2,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,453,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,124,193,000 after buying an additional 469,823 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,858,428,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,527,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,508,612,000 after purchasing an additional 281,704 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,656,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $825,771,000 after purchasing an additional 96,639 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,384,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $777,495,000 after purchasing an additional 48,522 shares in the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $188.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $201.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $185.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $211.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.68.

Digital Realty Trust Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $149.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $50.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.95 and a 1 year high of $198.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $150.66 and a 200 day moving average of $167.72.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $1.46. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 10.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 301.23%.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Featured Stories

