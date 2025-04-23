iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Holdings Raised by Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC

Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 21.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Tudor Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,338,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1,508.4% during the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 10,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 10,272 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $6,728,000. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 23.0% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 186,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,871,000 after buying an additional 34,989 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $96.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $104.49 and a 200-day moving average of $113.91. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $89.22 and a one year high of $128.61.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

