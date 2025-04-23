Ossiam Trims Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Ossiam trimmed its position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 92.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,205 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 26,177 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in State Street were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of STT. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in State Street in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its position in shares of State Street by 116.6% in the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 366 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in State Street during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in State Street by 187.3% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 477 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in State Street in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other State Street news, EVP Ann Fogarty sold 3,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total transaction of $368,536.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,054,667.52. The trade was a 6.80 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory L. Summe sold 10,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,081,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 100,023 shares in the company, valued at $10,002,300. This represents a 9.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of State Street stock opened at $83.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. State Street Co. has a one year low of $70.20 and a one year high of $103.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.42.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. State Street had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 12.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. Analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 9.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. State Street’s payout ratio is presently 34.12%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on STT. Bank of America boosted their price objective on State Street from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of State Street from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of State Street from $127.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research raised State Street from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target (down previously from $104.00) on shares of State Street in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.15.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

