Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC Sells 1,402 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC cut its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,402 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 0.7% of Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,343,000. Strategent Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $416,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 27,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,289 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Finally, Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $59,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $529.38 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $484.00 and a one year high of $616.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $563.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $584.56. The stock has a market cap of $534.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

