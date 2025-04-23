Symmetry Investments LP Decreases Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Symmetry Investments LP lowered its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Investments LP’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 44.8% in the third quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the third quarter worth $253,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys during the third quarter worth $865,000. Blankinship & Foster LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys during the third quarter valued at $2,772,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 199.2% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,627,000 after buying an additional 10,028 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Geus Aart De sold 15,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.42, for a total value of $6,979,616.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 116,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,850,925.82. This trade represents a 11.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 11,366 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.75, for a total transaction of $5,270,982.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,890,077.50. This trade represents a 13.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Synopsys Stock Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of SNPS stock opened at $413.40 on Wednesday. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $365.74 and a one year high of $624.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $441.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $493.85. The firm has a market cap of $63.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.23.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $690.00 to $555.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Synopsys from $655.00 to $653.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Synopsys from $630.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Synopsys in a report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $625.00 to $590.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $618.31.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SNPS

Synopsys Company Profile

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.