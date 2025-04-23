Brasada Capital Management LP Has $4.18 Million Position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Brasada Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,974 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $4,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $287,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 865,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,131,000 after purchasing an additional 268,857 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $236,000. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury boosted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 32,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,166,000 after purchasing an additional 4,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 233.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 10,560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, EVP Michael Rowles sold 63,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.40, for a total transaction of $9,811,334.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 195,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,356,768.40. The trade was a 24.43 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.95, for a total transaction of $61,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,624 shares in the company, valued at $6,470,120.80. This trade represents a 0.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 68,702 shares of company stock valued at $10,497,143. 2.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on LYV. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Macquarie increased their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $146.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Live Nation Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.33.

NYSE:LYV opened at $128.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.81 and a twelve month high of $157.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $131.52 and a 200-day moving average of $131.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.31.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $1.49. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 139.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

