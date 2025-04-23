Hood River Capital Management LLC Has $153.20 Million Holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Hood River Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 257,772 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,575 shares during the period. Axon Enterprise accounts for approximately 2.3% of Hood River Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Hood River Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Axon Enterprise worth $153,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Axon Enterprise by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 188,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $111,825,000 after acquiring an additional 13,214 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,697,000. Soros Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Axon Enterprise by 510.3% in the fourth quarter. Soros Capital Management LLC now owns 9,619 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,717,000 after purchasing an additional 8,043 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Axon Enterprise by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Axon Enterprise by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,396 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,207,000 after buying an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AXON opened at $555.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $551.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $568.27. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a twelve month low of $273.52 and a twelve month high of $715.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.55, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Monday, March 10th. Craig Hallum cut Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “cautious” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Axon Enterprise from $500.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Axon Enterprise presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $626.45.

In other news, Director Jeri Williams sold 307 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $552.72, for a total transaction of $169,685.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $899,275.44. The trade was a 15.87 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

