Brasada Capital Management LP Purchases 243 Shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Brasada Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 156,939 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the quarter. CRH accounts for 2.5% of Brasada Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Brasada Capital Management LP’s holdings in CRH were worth $14,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of CRH by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,335 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of CRH by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 755 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CRH by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,810 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CRH by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,367 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in shares of CRH by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 971 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CRH alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on CRH from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of CRH from $118.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of CRH from $127.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $120.00 price objective on shares of CRH in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.36.

CRH Stock Performance

Shares of CRH stock opened at $85.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.30. CRH plc has a one year low of $71.18 and a one year high of $110.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.95.

CRH Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is an increase from CRH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. CRH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.66%.

CRH Profile

(Free Report)

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.