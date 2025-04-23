MetLife Investment Management LLC Acquires 704 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,824 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $6,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fortive in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Fortive by 186.8% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Fortive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA boosted its stake in Fortive by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 786 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 5,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.52, for a total transaction of $457,997.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,141 shares in the company, valued at $3,795,793.32. This represents a 10.77 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James A. Lico sold 196,117 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total value of $15,763,884.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 528,851 shares in the company, valued at $42,509,043.38. This trade represents a 27.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 243,385 shares of company stock valued at $19,508,529 over the last three months. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Fortive from $84.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Fortive from $90.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Fortive from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Fortive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.92.

Fortive Price Performance

Fortive stock opened at $66.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $22.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.68. Fortive Co. has a 1 year low of $60.39 and a 1 year high of $83.32.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.05. Fortive had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 13.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Fortive’s payout ratio is currently 13.56%.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

