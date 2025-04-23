Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $1.69 Million Stock Holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 62.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,561 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,660 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $1,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTV. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 197.0% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 15,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 10,125 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fortive by 2.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 406,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,052,000 after buying an additional 10,795 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Fortive by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 37,502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after buying an additional 7,829 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,574,289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,292,000 after buying an additional 303,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Fortive during the fourth quarter worth about $358,000. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortive alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FTV shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on Fortive from $90.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. BNP Paribas downgraded Fortive from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Fortive from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Fortive from $90.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fortive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 32,085 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total transaction of $2,530,223.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 76,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,003,296.36. This represents a 29.65 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 5,688 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.52, for a total value of $457,997.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,795,793.32. The trade was a 10.77 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 243,385 shares of company stock valued at $19,508,529. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FTV opened at $66.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Fortive Co. has a 1-year low of $60.39 and a 1-year high of $83.32.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.05. Fortive had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 13.36%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.56%.

Fortive Profile

(Free Report)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.