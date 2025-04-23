Brasada Capital Management LP Increases Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Brasada Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 805.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,190 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,291 shares during the quarter. Stryker makes up about 1.1% of Brasada Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Brasada Capital Management LP’s holdings in Stryker were worth $6,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Morse Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 16.5% during the third quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 1,410 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Stryker by 126.1% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,142 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,941,000 after purchasing an additional 4,541 shares during the period. Arvest Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Stryker during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its position in shares of Stryker by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 44,795 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $16,183,000 after purchasing an additional 5,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 13.9% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 17,478 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,314,000 after buying an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SYK. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Stryker from $409.00 to $413.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. BTIG Research set a $403.00 price target on Stryker and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Stryker from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $423.53.

Insider Activity

In other Stryker news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 2,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.07, for a total transaction of $941,586.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,895 shares in the company, valued at $5,705,827.65. This represents a 14.16 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.24, for a total transaction of $78,993,998.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,642,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,567,498. The trade was a 5.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of SYK opened at $348.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.95. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $314.93 and a one year high of $406.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $369.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $373.06. The stock has a market cap of $133.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.93.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.14. Stryker had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 23.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 13.47 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.30%.

Stryker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

