TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. Has $3.76 Million Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,022 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $3,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,344,342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,064,601,000 after acquiring an additional 639,323 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,530,242 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $968,844,000 after purchasing an additional 82,758 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $497,648,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,112,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $468,551,000 after buying an additional 347,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,014,113 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $457,257,000 after buying an additional 357,705 shares during the period. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on PSX. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $136.00 to $133.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $135.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.00.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Shares of PSX stock opened at $100.83 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $117.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.80. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $91.01 and a one year high of $159.25. The stock has a market cap of $41.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($1.38). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 1.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. This is a boost from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is 93.12%.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

