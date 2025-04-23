Quantessence Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 5,908 United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Quantessence Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,908 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new stake in United Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Hemington Wealth Management boosted its position in United Airlines by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 316 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in United Airlines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Airlines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 359 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on United Airlines from $154.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Susquehanna reduced their price target on United Airlines from $90.00 to $81.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of United Airlines from $73.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.14.

Shares of UAL opened at $66.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.74. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.02 and a 1-year high of $116.00. The stock has a market cap of $21.95 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.19.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.16. United Airlines had a return on equity of 32.26% and a net margin of 5.52%. The company had revenue of $13.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.47 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 12.96 EPS for the current year.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

