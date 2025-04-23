Oxford Wealth Group LLC Reduces Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Oxford Wealth Group LLC decreased its holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. Oxford Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in RTX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 2,944.4% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of RTX in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in RTX during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new position in RTX in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

RTX Price Performance

RTX stock opened at $113.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $128.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.77. RTX Co. has a one year low of $99.07 and a one year high of $136.17. The company has a market capitalization of $152.17 billion, a PE ratio of 32.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.58.

RTX Announces Dividend

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.12. RTX had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The business had revenue of $20.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.80 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RTX shares. Vertical Research raised shares of RTX to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. UBS Group raised shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of RTX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on RTX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on RTX from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.27.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 27,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total transaction of $3,569,126.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,625,382.88. This represents a 25.14 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 16,118 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.35, for a total value of $2,100,981.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,763,124.60. This represents a 21.30 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,831 shares of company stock worth $10,309,302. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

