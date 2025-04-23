Symmetry Investments LP Sells 5,000 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Symmetry Investments LP cut its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,266 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Symmetry Investments LP’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XOM. MGO One Seven LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 107,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,567,000 after purchasing an additional 17,610 shares during the period. Quantessence Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,814,000. Alta Advisers Ltd boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd now owns 14,758 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264 shares during the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 10,177,991 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,094,847,000 after purchasing an additional 267,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,983,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $428,558,000 after purchasing an additional 106,403 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $231,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,989,570. This represents a 10.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $108.33 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $109.79 and its 200 day moving average is $112.52. The company has a market cap of $468.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $97.80 and a 1 year high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.75.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

