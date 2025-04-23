Beck Capital Management LLC Increases Position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Beck Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 593,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,717 shares during the period. AGNC Investment accounts for approximately 1.5% of Beck Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Beck Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of AGNC Investment worth $5,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AGNC. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in AGNC Investment by 112.7% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in AGNC Investment by 94.5% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL grew its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 775.6% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 581,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 515,148 shares during the last quarter. 38.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AGNC Investment Stock Performance

AGNC Investment stock opened at $8.45 on Wednesday. AGNC Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $7.85 and a fifty-two week high of $10.85. The company has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $846.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.71 million. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 29.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a apr 25 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 17.7%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 148.45%.

Insider Transactions at AGNC Investment

In other AGNC Investment news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total transaction of $130,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 372,226 shares in the company, valued at $3,737,149.04. This represents a 3.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frances Spark sold 5,000 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total value of $50,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 75,919 shares in the company, valued at $766,781.90. This represents a 6.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on AGNC. StockNews.com upgraded AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.75 to $10.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $9.50 to $8.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.13.

AGNC Investment Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

