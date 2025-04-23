Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Raises Stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 31.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,182,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 524,092 shares during the quarter. Dover comprises 0.7% of Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.’s holdings in Dover were worth $409,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dover in the fourth quarter worth about $316,228,000. Amundi raised its holdings in Dover by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 648,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,417,000 after purchasing an additional 192,908 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Dover during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,741,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dover in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,718,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Dover by 701.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 140,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,436,000 after buying an additional 123,331 shares during the period. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dover alerts:

Dover Stock Up 3.5 %

Dover stock opened at $163.55 on Wednesday. Dover Co. has a fifty-two week low of $143.04 and a fifty-two week high of $222.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $179.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Dover Dividend Announcement

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.20. Dover had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 32.95%. Analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 10.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DOV shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Dover from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Dover from $217.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Dover from $230.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Dover from $196.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.17.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Dover

About Dover

(Free Report)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.