Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Purchased by Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 302.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 915,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 688,000 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $101,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 304.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 96,084,951 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,620,270,000 after buying an additional 72,311,318 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Arista Networks by 330.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 57,648,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,371,848,000 after purchasing an additional 44,269,572 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 311.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,165,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,665,829,000 after purchasing an additional 18,293,874 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 218.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 21,070,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,328,869,000 after buying an additional 14,454,822 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,397,833,000. 82.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arista Networks Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE:ANET opened at $68.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $86.12 billion, a PE ratio of 30.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.87. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.43 and a 52 week high of $133.58.

Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 40.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.55, for a total value of $620,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 139,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,840,249.20. This trade represents a 5.41 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 51,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.59, for a total value of $4,593,214.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 410,863 shares of company stock worth $39,344,612. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $130.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $140.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.29.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

