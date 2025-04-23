Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Bought by Oxford Wealth Group LLC

Oxford Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 233.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,204 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up approximately 8.1% of Oxford Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Oxford Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $12,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 51,292.3% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,500,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,879,434,000 after acquiring an additional 11,478,188 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 47,853.9% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 4,113,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,103,184,000 after purchasing an additional 4,105,389 shares during the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth $679,936,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 1,337.4% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 828,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $423,470,000 after buying an additional 895,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Advisors Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at $344,530,000. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock opened at $444.48 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $478.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $500.56. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $402.39 and a 1-year high of $540.81. The company has a market cap of $284.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 1.11.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.7157 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

