Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO) Shares Purchased by Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC

Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 248,635 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,883 shares during the quarter. Veralto accounts for 1.7% of Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Veralto worth $25,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VLTO. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Veralto by 43.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 729,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,556,000 after buying an additional 222,076 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Veralto by 301.9% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 15,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 11,886 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veralto during the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its stake in Veralto by 48.9% during the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 28,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after purchasing an additional 9,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Veralto during the 3rd quarter worth about $469,000. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on VLTO. Citigroup dropped their target price on Veralto from $116.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Veralto from $111.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Veralto from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Veralto has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.10.

Insider Activity

In other Veralto news, CEO Jennifer Honeycutt sold 10,414 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total transaction of $1,045,044.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,486,173.60. This trade represents a 9.06 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total transaction of $59,206.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,470 shares in the company, valued at $849,964.50. This represents a 6.51 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,471 shares of company stock worth $2,234,030. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Veralto Stock Performance

Shares of VLTO opened at $89.04 on Wednesday. Veralto Co. has a 52 week low of $83.87 and a 52 week high of $115.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $95.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.97.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.05. Veralto had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 49.29%. Equities analysts forecast that Veralto Co. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veralto Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Veralto’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.17%.

About Veralto

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

See Also

