Pinebridge Investments L.P. Increases Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 56.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 129,788 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,933 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned about 0.06% of Lockheed Martin worth $63,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Lockheed Martin news, insider Robert M. Lightfoot, Jr. sold 3,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.42, for a total value of $1,421,495.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $884,840. This trade represents a 61.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Harry Edward Paul III sold 707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.61, for a total value of $312,925.27. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,265.58. This represents a 23.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,133 shares of company stock worth $3,155,916. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on LMT. Morgan Stanley raised Lockheed Martin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $575.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $535.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $550.00 to $480.00 in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Melius Research lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $685.00 to $485.00 in a research note on Monday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $539.93.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $461.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.39. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $418.88 and a one year high of $618.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $453.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $494.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $17.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.83 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.47% and a net margin of 7.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $3.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 59.30%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Featured Stories

