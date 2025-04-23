Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Sold by T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 20.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,283,882 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 827,421 shares during the quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. owned 1.90% of Keysight Technologies worth $527,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,114,952 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,588,546,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621,349 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $320,707,000. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,958,274 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $637,125,000 after buying an additional 704,920 shares during the last quarter. Madison Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $88,166,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 330.3% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 673,872 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $108,244,000 after acquiring an additional 517,267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

KEYS opened at $135.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $23.38 billion, a PE ratio of 38.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.12. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.72 and a twelve month high of $186.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $151.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on KEYS shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Keysight Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Keysight Technologies news, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 3,632 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $562,960.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 115,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,834,765. The trade was a 3.06 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

