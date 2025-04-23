T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. Purchases 177,201 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,169,698 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 177,201 shares during the quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $1,086,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 72.5% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 145.5% in the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Avion Wealth grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 635.0% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Veeva Systems news, insider Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total value of $265,164.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,720,692.33. This trade represents a 4.43 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.20, for a total value of $178,019.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,960,701.60. The trade was a 8.32 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,869 shares of company stock worth $1,284,917 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VEEV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Veeva Systems from $218.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $195.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.32.

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

NYSE:VEEV opened at $215.85 on Wednesday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.25 and a 52-week high of $258.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $226.48 and its 200 day moving average is $223.57. The firm has a market cap of $35.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.30, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.05.

Veeva Systems Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

