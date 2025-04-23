Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Symmetry Investments LP

Symmetry Investments LP decreased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 63.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 14,524 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Investments LP’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Promus Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TXN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $199.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $235.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered Texas Instruments from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.24.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.71, for a total value of $106,618.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,117,379.07. This represents a 4.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Janet F. Clark sold 6,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.62, for a total transaction of $1,234,955.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,202,353.92. The trade was a 35.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 297,655 shares of company stock worth $59,841,304. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 0.8 %

TXN stock opened at $146.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $133.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $175.71 and its 200 day moving average is $188.61. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $139.95 and a 1-year high of $220.39.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.68% and a return on equity of 28.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be given a $1.36 dividend. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.82%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

