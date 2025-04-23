QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Holdings Lowered by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 28.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,586,287 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 4,590,750 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 1.05% of QUALCOMM worth $1,779,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of QCOM. TBH Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 7,050 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 4,110 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,190 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 477 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $199.00 to $179.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com lowered QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.21.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $138.74 on Wednesday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $120.80 and a 52-week high of $230.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $151.75 and a 200-day moving average of $159.90. The company has a market capitalization of $153.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.62.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.07). QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 39.51%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 5th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 36.32%.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.11, for a total value of $91,439.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,445 shares in the company, valued at $7,964,953.95. This trade represents a 1.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 19,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total value of $3,275,511.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,526,010.46. The trade was a 48.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,666 shares of company stock worth $5,047,052. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.