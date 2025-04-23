Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Stock Holdings Decreased by Blue Door Asset Management LLC

Blue Door Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) by 22.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 545,950 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 157,000 shares during the quarter. Flex makes up about 7.8% of Blue Door Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Blue Door Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Flex were worth $20,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Flex in the 4th quarter valued at $229,484,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Flex by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,394,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,107,000 after buying an additional 1,620,812 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Flex by 210.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,957,477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,148,000 after buying an additional 1,327,298 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Flex by 13,790.0% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,238,019 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Flex by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,513,078 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $326,833,000 after acquiring an additional 916,085 shares during the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FLEX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Flex from $52.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Flex in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Flex from $53.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Flex from $46.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Flex has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.67.

In related news, insider Michael P. Hartung sold 64,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total value of $2,844,379.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 233,526 shares in the company, valued at $10,249,456.14. This trade represents a 21.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lay Koon Tan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.25, for a total value of $2,162,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 202,850 shares in the company, valued at $8,773,262.50. The trade was a 19.77 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLEX opened at $31.27 on Wednesday. Flex Ltd. has a 1-year low of $25.11 and a 1-year high of $45.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.35.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. Flex had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 17.93%. Sell-side analysts predict that Flex Ltd. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

